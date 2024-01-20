The United States carried out fresh strikes against Yemen's Houthis, the military has said, targeting an anti-ship missile that was "prepared to launch".

At around 0100 GMT, US "forces conducted air strikes against a Houthi anti-ship missile that was aimed into the Gulf of Aden and was prepared to launch," a statement from US Central Command said on Saturday.

Washington is seeking to reduce the Houthis' military capabilities, but the Yemeni group have continued their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, despite more than a week of strikes, and have vowed to keep targeting merchant vessels.

"US forces determined the missile presented a threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region, and subsequently struck and destroyed the missile in self-defense."

"This action will make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," the statement said.