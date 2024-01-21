WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN chief criticises lack of African representation in UNSC
‘How can we accept that Africa still lacks a single Permanent Member in the Security Council?’ says Antonio Guterres.
UN chief criticises lack of African representation in UNSC
Guterres reiterated his demand for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 21, 2024

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has criticised the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for not having a permanent member from Africa.

"How can we accept that Africa still lacks a single Permanent Member in the Security Council?" Guterres wrote on X.

"Institutions must reflect today’s world, not that of 80 years ago. September’s Summit of the Future will be an opportunity to consider global governance reforms & rebuild trust," he said.

Guterres also reiterated his demand for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

"I will not relent in my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the immediate & unconditional release of all hostages," he said.

Highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza which has been under an onslaught of Israeli attacks, he said: "People in Gaza are dying not only from bombs and bullets, but from lack of food & clean water, and hospitals without power & medicine."

RelatedGuterres urges leaders to reform UNSC, global bodies as world has changed
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone