WORLD
3 MIN READ
Risk of bushfires rises in Australia amid widening heatwave
"Extreme" heatwave alerts have been placed for parts of Western Australia and have been extended to South Australia, Queensland, New South Wales, and the Northern Territory.
Risk of bushfires rises in Australia amid widening heatwave
In the West Australian town of Meekatharra, Royal Mail Hotel manager Alex McWhirter said the heat could "cook you alive". / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
January 21, 2024

Large swaths of Australia have sweltered again through a widening heatwave, which the national weather forecaster said raised the bushfire risk in an already high-risk fire season as the country endures an El Nino weather pattern.

"Extreme" heatwave alerts, the highest danger rating, were in place for a second day for parts of Western Australia on Sunday and were extended to South Australia.

At the same time, areas of Queensland, New South Wales and the Northern Territory were under "severe" warnings, the forecaster said.

It cautioned that in Western Australia, the nation's largest state geographically, the remote Pilbara and Gascoyne areas could hit the high forties Celsius (up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday.

In the Pilbara mining town of Paraburdoo about 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) north of the state capital Perth, a high of 48 degrees Celsius (118 Fahrenheit) was forecast, more than seven degrees above the average January maximum, according to forecaster data.

It was 45.7 degrees Celsius (114 Fahrenheit) at 12:30 pm local (0430 GMT)

RelatedAustralia faces 'extreme' heatwave, heightening bush fire risk

Hot and dry conditions

RECOMMENDED

Australia's highest recorded temperature, 50.7 degrees Celsius (123 Fahrenheit), was logged at the Pilbara's Onslow Airport on January 13, 2022.

In the West Australian town of Meekatharra, Royal Mail Hotel manager Alex McWhirter said the heat could "cook you alive".

"You have the sun beating down from above, you've got the hot ground heating you from below and it is quite a challenge," the 29-year-old English national said. "I'm not sure that I want to try and go to bed tonight in 50 degrees without an aircon."

On the east coast, parts of New South Wales' capital Sydney were forecast on Sunday to reach 40 degrees Celsius, almost 10 degrees above the average January maximum.

In the city's west, it was 37.9 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) at 3:30 pm local (0430 GMT).

The hot, dry conditions raised the risk of bushfires in some areas, the forecaster said, during the El Nino, which is typically associated with extreme phenomena such as wildfires, cyclones and droughts.

The last two bushfire seasons in Australia have been subdued compared with the 2019-2020 "Black Summer" when bushfires destroyed an area the size of Türkiye, killed 33 people, 3 billion animals and trillions of invertebrates.

RelatedWildfire emergency prompts evacuation warnings in Western Australia
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone