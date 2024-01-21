Large swaths of Australia have sweltered again through a widening heatwave, which the national weather forecaster said raised the bushfire risk in an already high-risk fire season as the country endures an El Nino weather pattern.

"Extreme" heatwave alerts, the highest danger rating, were in place for a second day for parts of Western Australia on Sunday and were extended to South Australia.

At the same time, areas of Queensland, New South Wales and the Northern Territory were under "severe" warnings, the forecaster said.

It cautioned that in Western Australia, the nation's largest state geographically, the remote Pilbara and Gascoyne areas could hit the high forties Celsius (up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday.

In the Pilbara mining town of Paraburdoo about 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) north of the state capital Perth, a high of 48 degrees Celsius (118 Fahrenheit) was forecast, more than seven degrees above the average January maximum, according to forecaster data.

It was 45.7 degrees Celsius (114 Fahrenheit) at 12:30 pm local (0430 GMT)

Hot and dry conditions