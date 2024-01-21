A Russian private jet carrying six people is believed to have crashed in a remote area of rural Afghanistan, authorities said.

In Moscow, Russian civil aviation authorities said on Sunday that a Dassault Falcon 10 went missing with four crew members and two passengers on board.

The Russian-registered aircraft “stopped communicating and disappeared from radar screens,” authorities said. It described the flight as starting from Thailand’s U-Tapao–Rayong – Pattaya International Airport.

Earlier, Afghan regional spokesman Zabihullah Amiri said a passenger plane had crashed on Saturday evening in a mountainous area near Zebak district in Badakhshan province.

"The plane has crashed but the location is not known yet. We have sent teams but they have not arrived yet," Amiri told AFP news agency.

Zebak is some 250 kilometres (155 miles) northeast of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, a rural, mountainous area, home to only several thousand people.

Badakhshan police chief's office also confirmed the report of a crash in a statement.

However, a Taliban statement from Abdul Wahid Rayan, a spokesman for the Taliban’s Information and Culture Ministry, described the plane as “belonging to a Moroccan company" and blamed an “engine problem” for the crash.

Indian civil aviation officials similarly described the aircraft as Moroccan-registered, after earlier it was mistakenly reported to be an Indian plane.

The discrepancy in the accounts could not be immediately reconciled.