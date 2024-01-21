Turkish security forces "neutralised" 17 terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the country’s National Defence Ministry has announced.

In the Operation Claw-Lock area in northern Iraq, 10 PKK terrorists were neutralised in an air operation, the ministry said in a statement on X on Sunday.

“Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces continue to demolish terrorist hideouts with their steel claws, ” it added.

In a separate statement, the ministry said that Turkish security forces “neutralised” 7 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria.

“Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralised 7 PKK/YPG terrorists targeted in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, Operation Peace Spring zone, and Bafdik regions in northern Syria before they could achieve their treacherous goals,” said the ministry on X.

The ministry also expressed Türkiye’s determination to eliminate terrorists.