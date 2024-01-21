WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia's Novatek suspends operations at Baltic Sea gas terminal due to fire
Russia's largest independent natural gas producer says there were no victims and the fire was caused by "external influence", giving no further details.
Russia's Novatek suspends operations at Baltic Sea gas terminal due to fire
Damage assessment will be carried out later," the company said. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Emir Isci
January 21, 2024

Russia's Novatek has said that work at a terminal it controls on the Baltic Sea has been suspended after a fire broke out caused by "external influence."

On Sunday, a fire broke out at the terminal belonging to Novatek, Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer, regional officials said amid reports of explosions and Ukrainian drone sightings in the area.

"According to preliminary information, the fire was the result of external influence," the company said in a statement, giving no further details.

"The technological process at Novatek-Ust-Luga has been stopped, and an operational headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences. Damage assessment will be carried out later," the company said.

The Ust-Luga complex, located on the Gulf of Finland about 170 kilometres (110 miles) west of St. Petersburg, processes stable gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, fuel oil and gasoil, according to Novatek's website.

The port is used to ship processed products to international markets.

Damage report following inferno

RECOMMENDED

Earlier, the Ria-Novosti agency said a 100 cubic metre container was on fire.

Local official Yuri Zapalatski said the fire started just before 02:45 am local time (2345 GMT).

The Russian Ministry of emergency situations and local fire service were involved in fighting the blaze, he added.

"No casualties as a result of a fire at Novatek's terminal in the port of Ust-Luga. Personnel were evacuated," Aleksandr Drozdenko, governor of Leningrad Oblast, posted on Telegram along with a short video showing a massive fire and smoke at a chemical complex.

"A high alert regime has been introduced in the Kingiseppsky district (which includes the port)," he said, noting that the blaze was "localised".

Russia's Defence Ministry announced Sunday that Ukrainian attacks overnight had been foiled but made no mention of any incident in the Leningrad region.

RelatedLive blog: More than a dozen killed in Ukrainian strike on Donetsk — Russia
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone