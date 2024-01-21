Israel's cabinet approved a plan for frozen tax funds earmarked for Gaza to be held by Norway instead of transferred to the Palestinian Authority, officials said.

Under interim peace accords reached in the 1990s, Israel's finance ministry collects tax on behalf of the Palestinians and makes monthly transfers to the Palestinian Authority, which exercises self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Palestine Liberation Organisation responded saying it wanted the money in full and would not accept conditions that prevent it from paying its staff, including in Gaza.

"Any deductions from our financial rights or any conditions imposed by Israel that prevent the PA from paying our people in the Gaza Strip are rejected by us," Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary general of the executive committee of the PLO, said on social media platform X.