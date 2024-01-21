A single work of art is the 'fastest and most impartial way' to raise awareness on sustainability and the environment, according to a Turkish artist.

“Thousands of texts are written about sustainability and solutions are still sought, but we can actually convey all these messages with a single work of art. Art is the fastest and impartial means of communication,” Deniz Sagdic told Anadolu Agency.

Sagdic, a visual artist, wants to inspire eco-friendly sustainable ideas while drawing attention to the sustainability of art.

“Sustainable art deals with the sustainability of the object and the sustainability of art. Sustainability of art has an approach on the evaluation of public spaces other than conventional art venues such as museums, and private art galleries,” she said.

Sagdic created the “Ready Remade” series in the 2010s and started creating works with pieces of denim fabric that were recycled.

“In those years, the concepts of recycling and upcycling were not yet talked about. In time, materials such as plastic, cardboard, paper, cables, and electronic circuit parts began to be added to this fabric material,” she said.

She wants to recreate all kinds of waste products and objects in the world of art with the principle of recycling and upcycling.

“No materials are used mixed together in my works because separated waste is not garbage, it is raw material,” she said.