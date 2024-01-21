Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr al Busaidi discussed over phone the situation in Gaza and regional security issues, Turkish diplomatic sources say.

They also discussed cooperation between the two nations on Sunday, according to the sources.

Turkish foreign minister will also participate in the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday addressing “the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question,” the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.