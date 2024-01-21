WORLD
2 MIN READ
Slovakian premier reiterates intent to veto Ukraine's NATO membership bid
Robert Fico also accuses Ukraine of being one of ‘most corrupt countries’ in world, under total ‘influence and control of the US’.
Slovakian premier reiterates intent to veto Ukraine's NATO membership bid
Robert Fico said he would visit Kiev and meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal. “I will tell him that I am against the membership of Ukraine in NATO and that I will veto,” he said. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
January 21, 2024

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has reiterated his opposition to Ukraine's bid for NATO membership ahead of his visit to Kiev next week, saying he will veto the move and describing Ukraine as one of the "most corrupt countries" in the world, with total "influence and control of the US".

Fico told public broadcaster RVTS on Saturday that "Ukraine is under the total influence and control of the United States."

He said he would visit Kiev on Wednesday and meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal. “I will tell him that I am against the membership of Ukraine in NATO and that I will veto,” he said categorically.

Fico believed that "it would merely be a basis for World War 3, nothing else."

RelatedSlovakia forms coalition government with pro-Russian party

Ukraine officially submitted its application for fast-track NATO membership in September 2022, following Russia's occupation of four Ukrainian provinces.

RECOMMENDED

However, NATO allies appear divided on the issue, with some arguing that adding a new member in the middle of a war is not a priority.

Moreover, the Slovakian premier maintained that there is no military solution to the war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

“There has to be some kind of compromise, which will be very painful for both sides,” he added.

Fico also accused Ukraine of being "one of the world's most corrupt countries."

RelatedPro-Russia party opposed to Ukraine aid wins Slovakia election
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone