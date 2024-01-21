WORLD
More than 13,000 people killed in Sudan conflict: UN
About 7.6 million people displaced since fighting erupted in Sudan in April 2023, UN humanitarian office says.
January 21, 2024

More than 13,000 people have been killed and 26,000 others injured in the ongoing conflict in Sudan since last year, the United Nations humanitarian office said.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Abdel Fattah al Burhan, head of the country’s ruling Sovereign Council, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group since April 2023.

“About 7.6 million people have been displaced inside and outside Sudan since fighting broke out,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

​​​​​​​According to the UN office, more than 9,700 suspected cholera cases, including 269 associated deaths, were reported in Sudan as of January 16.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators have failed to end the ongoing violence in Sudan.

SOURCE:AA
