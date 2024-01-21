Yemen’s Houthi group has said it had allowed 64 ships to navigate the Red Sea safely after raising a banner disavowing any links with Israel.

“The simplest solution that allows ships to pass safely while crossing the Red Sea is to raise a sign reading ‘We have no relation to Israel’,” group member Mohamed Ali al-Houthi said in a statement on Sunday.

​​​​​​​“This solution was effective as 64 ships have managed to cross the sea safely while raising this sign,” he added.

Tensions have escalated in the Red Sea amid Houthi attacks on commercial ships suspected of having links with Israel.