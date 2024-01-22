Police in violence-plagued Ecuador arrested 68 people Sunday who had attempted to take over a hospital in the country's southwest in the midst of a "war" between drug gangs and the security forces.

"We neutralised alleged terrorists who were trying to take over the facilities of a hospital in Yaguachi, Guayas," police announced on X, the former Twitter.

Those detained were believed to be trying to rescue a colleague who was admitted to the hospital with injuries hours earlier, it added.

Firearms and drugs were seized.

Police said they also raided a "rehabilitation centre" that housed a gang command centre and brothel, and where several alleged gang members were hiding.

Drugs shipped to US and Europe

Ecuadoran authorities have recently closed hundreds such centres, essentially gang-run clandestine hospitals that officials say do not have proper facilities for patient care.

Once considered a bastion of peace in Latin America, Ecuador has been plunged into crisis after years of expansion by transnational cartels that use its ports to ship drugs to the United States and Europe.

After a recent spate of violence sparked by the prison escape of Adolfo Macias, a drug kingpin known as "Fito," President Daniel Noboa imposed a state of emergency and declared the country in a "war" against gangs.