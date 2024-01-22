Monday, January 22, 2024

1706 GMT — Russia and the US have exchanged blame for the ongoing war in Ukraine, with the Kremlin's top diplomat accusing Washington of attempting to steal Kiev's resources.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West of drawing out the conflict by continuing to supply arms to Ukraine's forces, which he said are "incapable" of inflicting a "strategic defeat on Russia" or "to at least weaken my country." Lavrov told the UN Security Council.

Robert Wood, the US deputy envoy to the UN, dismissed Lavrov's accusations as "conspiracy theories and baseless accusations," which, he said, do not "erase the fact that Russia's violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity started this war."

Moscow's top diplomat further alleged that "most of" Ukraine's major manufacturing plants have been sold to Washington, and said Ukraine's "arable lands are under an indefinite lease" to the US

1716 GMT — UN rights office deplores killing of civilians in Donetsk

The UN human rights office has lamented the civilian deaths due to shelling in the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which is currently under Russian control.

"We deplore the killing of civilians in an attack on the occupied Ukrainian city of Donetsk yesterday, when two local markets and a nearby residential area were struck," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

Shamdasani said that the human rights office is trying to obtain more information about the attack despite its lack of access to Donetsk and other Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

1654 GMT — Tusk calls Ukraine-Russia war fight 'between good and evil'

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called the conflict in Ukraine a battle between "good and evil," and vowed more support for Ukraine on his first visit to the war-torn country since returning to power.

The surprise trip came as the Kremlin blamed Ukraine for a weekend attack on a Baltic gas terminal, the latest in a series of apparent Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

1432 GMT — Zelenskyy angers Russia over 'historically' Ukrainian regions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy angered Moscow by accusing it of "oppressing" Ukrainians living in parts of Russia "historically inhabited by Ukrainians".

Vladimir Putin's ally, former president Dmitry Medvedev, blasted Zelenskyy's decree as a "propaganda move."

"There is nothing to comment on because Ukrainians are Russians," Medvedev, said on Telegram.

1402 GMT — Ukrainian president welcomes new defence aid package by Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed a new defence aid package by neighbouring Poland.

“We appreciate Poland's unwavering support and the new military aid package for Ukraine, as well as a new form of cooperation aimed at larger-scale arms purchases for Ukrainian needs,” Zelenskyy said on X, following talks with visiting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Noting that he and Tusk had “very productive negotiations” regarding all aspects of their bilateral relations, Zelenskyy said that the new form of cooperation between the two countries includes a Polish loan for Ukraine.

1311 GMT — UK eases travel warning for parts of western Ukraine

Britain partially eased its travel guidance for western regions of Ukraine, citing the country's strong air defences against Russian attacks.

Britain had advised its citizens against all travel to Ukraine following Russia's offensive in February 2022.