Three universities affiliated with Pakistan's military have been shut down over security threats in the capital Islamabad, police said.

An Islamabad police official said on condition of anonymity on Monday that the National Defence University, Bahria University and Air University in Islamabad were "shut down because of potential threats."

The institutions are tied to Pakistan's army, navy and air force, respectively.

"Due to security reasons... all faculty and staff, except security and necessary admin staff, will work from home," said a text sent to Bahria University students.

Pakistan is due to vote in general elections in two weeks amid overlapping political, economic and security challenges — with a spike in terror attacks targeting police and soldiers.

Thousands of auxiliary security forces are set to saturate the nation's capital and northwestern region abutting Afghanistan before the election.