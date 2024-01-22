German train drivers will hold a six-day strike this week, the GDL union said, the longest walkout yet in an escalating row with Deutsche Bahn over pay and working hours.

The strike is due to start at 2:00 am (0100 GMT) on Wednesday and last until 1700 GMT on Monday. For freight services, the stoppage is due to begin at 1700 GMT on Tuesday, GDL said in a statement in the early hours of Monday.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn accused the union of "acting absolutely irresponsibly."

It will be the fourth strike by GDL in recent months to push its demands for higher salaries to compensate for inflation, as well as for a reduced working week from 38 to 35 hours with no loss in wages.

A three-day walkout earlier this month already caused travel chaos for thousands of passengers, with 80 percent of long-distance trains not running.

GDL said it had decided to call a fresh strike because Deutsche Bahn had shown "no sign of a willingness to reach an agreement" with its "third and allegedly improved offer."