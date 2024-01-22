TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish security forces ‘neutralise' 14 PKK/YPG terrorists in N Syria
Defence ministry says that the terrorists, who opened harassing fire on Turkish soldiers, were targeted in the Euphrates Shield zone.
Turkish security forces ‘neutralise' 14 PKK/YPG terrorists in N Syria
PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and Syria to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
January 22, 2024

Turkish security forces “neutralised” 14 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said.

The terrorists, who opened harassing fire on Turkish soldiers, were targeted in the Euphrates Shield zone, a ministry statement said on Monday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye stepped up its crackdown on terror groups in northern Iraq and Syria following fresh PKK attacks in recent days, taking the lives of 21 Turkish soldiers in separate attacks.

RECOMMENDED

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and Syria to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity