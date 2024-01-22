Luck ran out for Hizb ut Tahrir (HT) on January 19 when the UK parliament rubber-stamped the government’s recommendation to include the group’s name in the list of proscribed organisations.

In the past two decades, the UK government had tried at least twice to ban the group, but the decision didn’t go through as HT wasn’t perceived to pose any serious threat.

But the political winds appear to have shifted against HT after Israel launched its war on Gaza in which tens of thousands of civilians, including women and children, have been killed.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has accused HT of anti-Semitism, saying its members referred to Hamas fighters as “heroes”.

Richard McNeil-Willson, a Research Fellow at the Institute of Security and Global Affairs at the Leiden University in the Netherlands, who has closely followed the group over the years, says the UK government is obliging the Israelis with its decision on HT.

“There has been a widespread pushback, social movements and demonstrations in the UK against Israeli violence in Gaza and against Palestinians, which is seen as hugely excessive, destructive and kind of vicious.”

HT has been at the forefront of those protests and has organised large rallies in London in recent weeks with placards and banners condemning Israel. That put the spotlight on the group’s activities in the United Kingdom.

"The UK government is trying to make sure that it prevents open attack on its pro-Israel narrative,” says Willson.

Sunak’s Conservative government has steadfastly stood with Tel Aviv, giving it military and diplomatic support.

A political gambit

HT, which once boasted tens of thousands of followers worldwide, has shrunk dramatically over the years as an organisation, says Willson.

“It’s a group that’s in decline. It has lost its dynamism. There are a lot fewer members, and a lot of them are old. So, this is not a group of any particular relevance.”

HT, which experts and officials have long argued was never directly involved in any armed resistance, has now been placed alongside extremely violent organisations such as Al Shabaab terror group by the UK government.

Under UK laws, anyone who is found to be connected with HT can face up to 14 years in prison.

For years, HT members have taken out rallies and distributed pamphlets at colleges in the hope of convincing people to back its idea of creating a Caliphate that unites Muslim countries from Morocco to Bangladesh.

The group, which was formed in 1953 in Jordan, is already banned in several Muslim-majority states, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Indonesia.

In the UK, the group enjoyed relative freedom in carrying out its activities, which mostly centred around raising its voice for the persecuted Muslims in Bosnia, Palestine, and elsewhere.

An outright ban will push its members to go underground and maybe join more extremist organisations, says Willson.

“Various studies, and even kind of government-led studies into HT, have just sort of confirmed that really, they're just a talking shop. They're not connected to violence, they're not interested in violence.”

Pushing HT members out of the mainstream will be counterproductive for the UK authorities as it will make it difficult for them to monitor their activities, he says.

The decision also raises the question of the UK government’s real intentions.