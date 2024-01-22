Tens of thousands of people have been without electricity and hundreds of trains cancelled after the latest in a wave of winter storms lashed Britain and Ireland with heavy rain and wind gusts.

"There is also a continued risk of significant debris on the road network as wind speeds remain high throughout Monday," Chief Superintendent Davy Beck of the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said as many roads across that region remained impassable.

The UK's Met Office weather service had issued an unusual blanket wind warning for the whole country before Storm Isha, which reached its peak overnight. A160 kilometres an hour gust was recorded at Brizlee Wood radar station in northeastern England.

Ireland and the UK have been hammered since fall by a series of gusty and wet storms that have toppled trees, knocked out power and led to flooding along river valleys. Isha is the ninth namedstorm since September.

