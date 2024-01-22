Iran and Pakistan have announced that their ambassadors would resume their duties after the two countries agreed to de-escalate tensions following an exchange of deadly strikes last week.

"It has been mutually agreed that the ambassadors of both countries may return to their respective posts by January 26," said a joint statement by the foreign ministries in Tehran and Islamabad on Monday.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is also due to visit Pakistan on January 29 following an invitation from his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani, the statement said.

The decisions were announced following a phone call between Jilani and Amirabdollahian.

Pakistan launched on Thursday air strikes on "militant targets" in Iran, two days after similar Iranian strikes on its territory.

Related Pakistan recalls its envoy, suspends all Iran contacts after air strike

'De-escalation'

Tehran said its strikes in Pakistan targeted Jaish al Adl, a group which has carried out a spate of deadly attacks in Iran in recent months.