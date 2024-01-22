India’s nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the opening of a temple dedicated to the Hindu god Ram as a "new era" for India, but for most Muslims in the country and elsewhere, the grand building has come at a price.

It has been built at the site where a 16th-century mosque was demolished by a Hindu mob three decades ago, triggering communal riots that killed more than 2,000 people across India. Most of the dead were Muslims.

After years of legal disputes, the Supreme Court in 2019 ruled in favour of Hindus, declaring the site as theirs and securing a victory for Hindu groups and Modi's BJP.

Here, we look at the chronological account of events spanning from the construction of the mosque to the establishment of the Ram Temple.

The genesis

The roots of the conflict date back to the 16th century when the Babri mosque was constructed in Ayodhya during the reign of the first Mughal emperor Babur.

The Mughal dynasty ruled over vast swathes of the sub-continent from 1526 till they were defeated by British colonisers in 1857.

In 1853, a Hindu sect – the Nirmohi Akhara – laid claim to the site of the mosque, saying that the Muslim place of worship was built after the demolition of a Hindu temple.

The legal dispute over this site began in 1885 when a monk sought permission to build a Ram temple on the land adjacent to the Babri mosque. However, the district magistrate rejected his request. He approached a higher court, but this plea was also dismissed.

Modern dispute

On December 23, 1949 – two years after India gained Independence from British rule – idols of Ram were placed inside the Babri Mosque by Hindu radicals.

Fearing a breakdown of law and order, the then-state government declared the mosque premises a "disputed property", sealing the gates and disallowing Muslims from praying.

Subsequently, from 1950 to 1961, several civil suits unfolded, addressing various issues, such as Hindu parties asserting their rights and a Muslim group seeking both declaration and possession of the contested land.

Rise of Hindu right-wing