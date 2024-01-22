Last week, the Palestine national football team kicked off their opening game at the AFC Asian Cup with the hope of giving some happiness to the people of Gaza.

The tournament takes place amid continued Israeli onslaught that has killed more than 24,000 Palestinians, displaced more than two-thirds of Gaza's population and left 60 percent of the besieged enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed.

In the leadup to the tournament, several Palestinian footballers playing for 'the Lions of Canaan' were affected by Israel's war that broke out after Hamas' incursion into Israel on October 7.

While most international footballers would typically go through the last-minute rituals that include taking care of injuries, sports massages and hydrating their bodies to ensure peak physical condition to endure the 90-minute game, Palestinian players have other things to worry about.

A day before the team's first game against Iran in Group C, striker Mahmoud Wadi received the news that his cousin was killed in Gaza. Later, he told journalists that maybe victory at the tournament can bring his people some joy.

On Sunday, around 28,000 fans packed the Education City Stadium with Palestinian solidarity in full display. Many donned the keffiyeh and the red, white, green, and black soccer jerseys, which turned a stand into a giant Palestinian flag.

Palestinian supporters unfurled flags while a tribute was paid to the victims in the besieged enclave of Gaza.

Thousands of miles away from the stadium, for members of the Palestinian diaspora, it was a moment of pride, despite the loss of the first game to Iran, one of the highest-ranked teams.

In the second group game against the UAE, Palestine displayed attacking prowess and strong resilience. Palestinians in the diaspora including those in South America remained glued to their TV screens for the duration of the match.

"The importance of the Asian Cup for the Palestinian football team lies in the fact that, first of all, the eyes of the world will be on the performance of this team representing the Palestinian people who are currently under attack and are being killed in a brutal way," says Nicola Hadwa, a geopolitical analyst who is also a former footballer and coach.

Born shortly after the Nakba, or catastrophe - as Zionist militias forcibly displaced some 750,000 Palestinians to establish the State of Israel in 1948 - Hadwa, who is in his 70s, says Palestinian participation in the tournament is an emotional matter for him.

"I was actually born in occupied Palestine. I was born in a town called Beit Jala, which is next to Beit Laham (Bethlehem), very close to Jerusalem, so the present, the past, the future of Palestine is a daily concern," the Chilean-Palestinian tells TRT World.

Born in the early 1950s while the West Bank was part of Jordan and before Israel's 1967 military occupation of the territory, Hadwa’s family's journey is similar to that of many Palestinians with direct experience of living under the initial years of a military occupation.

While he was young, his family relocated to Chile, as part of the first wave of Palestinian refugees to leave their homeland.

Today, the Palestinian footprint in Chile is strong with a diaspora of more than 500,000 people.

In Hadwa's case, the desire to reconnect with his Palestinian roots began in his teens. He became a member of different groups backing the Palestinian cause in the region.

And it was football to which young Palestinians men gravitated to. Away from their homeland, football became a uniting force.

As a young man, Hadwa qualified as a commercial engineer. He then went on to become a goalkeeper and studied at Chile's National Football Institute, part of the country's national football federation.

Even after he hung up his boots, Hadwa kept his affiliation with the game.

"I managed professional clubs in Chile, but I always had in mind how I could help as much as possible to develop football in my country, which is Palestine," he says.

In the early 2000s, Hadwa took on a coaching role at the domestic football team, 'Club de Deportes La Serena' in Chile's northern mountainous Coquimbo region, located more than 450 km north of the capital Santiago.

The Palestinian Football Federation learnt about his involvement in managing a team and then-Palestinian ambassador to Chile, Sabri Ateyeh, contacted him for help.

That paved the way for the Palestine national team to head to Chile for important preparation for the Arab Cup in Kuwait in 2002. At the same time, Hadwa became responsible for managing Palestine’s national team as its first professional coach.

Assuming the role in the early 2000s, Hadwa says he had “high hopes” following all the efforts the technical staff had put into developing the team that historically faced numerous setbacks.

A symbol of struggle

In Palestine, football emerged in the late 1920s while its governing body was established in 1952. But it was not until 1998 that the world’s governing body for football, FIFA, recognised the Palestine’s Football Association which at the time was managed on the field by Argentine Ricardo Carugati. The process culminated in the FIFA boss, Sepp Blatter, visiting Rafah.