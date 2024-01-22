French President Emmanuel Macron was certainly mixing his metaphors when he unveiled a new government this month. Eyeing his recruits proudly at their first meeting of the new year, he compared them to "revolutionaries" – the classic term for all Paris radicals who want to make a difference – and also to the nation’s very popular rugby team.

"This government is the Fifteen of France – pack, strength, speed," Macron said with a knowing grin.

It was a confused analogy, especially as the president missed the chance to use two words associated with both sport and politics that would have been much more appropriate: Right Wing.

Ever since losing his absolute parliamentary majority in June 2022, Macron has undoubtedly been chasing the votes of a reactionary, not to say xenophobic class of French citizens who would normally vote for Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN).

Her far-right party is in the ascendancy, to the extent that opinion polls suggest Le Pen could replace Macron as president in 2027, when he is forced to step down after completing two terms – the maximum French heads of state are allowed.

Le Pen hailed an "ideological victory" in December, when Macron was forced to rely on her party in Parliament to push through a highly contentious immigration bill.

Members of his own Renaissance party were furious. Many voted against the legislation, or abstained, while Macron’s own Health Minister even resigned.

All opposed measures including making it harder for children born in France to foreign parents to gain French nationality. Under the proposed legislation, a five-year delay will also be imposed before some migrants can claim family and housing allowances.

Such discriminatory policies are in line with the actions of Macron’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal. As Education Minister last July, Attal banned the abaya – the flowing garment often worn by some young Muslim women and girls – from state schools and colleges.

Attacking female clothing is a favoured tactic of extreme secularists in France, but there was something particularly sinister about Attal’s move. It was indicative of a sharp lurch to the right by a government that previously tried to project itself as liberal and inclusive.

At just 34 years old, Attal is France’s youngest ever prime minister, and technically a refreshing change. In reality, he is already being described as a “Mini-Macron” – a duplicitous conservative who personifies the cynicism of the Paris establishment.

Just like Macron, he comes from a very comfortable bourgeois background. In Attal’s case, one grounded in inherited wealth (he became a millionaire overnight in 2015, following the death of his film producer and lawyer father, Yves Attal).

Attal is by no means the kind of socially aware wunderkind likely to pacify an increasingly divided France that has been torn apart by seven years of Macron-era unrest, which started with the Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vests) riots, soon after the president came to power in 2017.