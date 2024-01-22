NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR), the alliance-led peacekeeping mission, is ready to respond to any threat, its Turkish commander has said.

"KFOR continues to do its best to provide an impartial, safe, and secure environment for the benefit of all people living in Kosovo," Maj. Gen. Ozkan Ulutas told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Türkiye took command of NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) last October, with Ulutas formally taking charge at a ceremony in the capital Pristina. According to him, the people of Kosovo want to live in permanent peace and security.

"KFOR has been providing a safe and secure environment for all communities in Kosovo for some 25 years. We will continue our efforts to prevent tensions from escalating, and I'd like to assure you that we are ready to respond to any threat," he said.

The Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue is the only way for lasting peace and stability for all people living in Kosovo, according to Ulutas. The commander reiterated that KFOR will continue its mission in Kosovo as long as needed.

He said that KFOR boosted its presence and patrols last September after a clash broke out in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo, near the Serbian border, when a group of armed Serbs blocked a bridge with two trucks.

Northern Kosovo has a large ethnic Serb population and borders Serbia, which has never recognised Kosovo.