Renewables lead Türkiye's electricity expansion with 99.5% growth in 2023
By 2035, Türkiye aims to increase the share of renewables in its installed capacity by 9 percent, targeting an increase from 56 to 65 percent.
With the new capacity additions, total installed electricity capacity reached 106,668 megawatts at the end of the year, with renewables totaling 59,236 megawatts. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Staff Reporter
January 22, 2024

Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity increased by 2,858 megawatts last year, with 99.5% of the growth attributed to renewable energy sources, Alparslan Bayraktar, the energy and natural resources minister, has said.

Renewable installed capacity grew by 2,845 megawatts last year, and electricity production reached 326 terawatts, Bayraktar said via a written statement on Monday.

With the new capacity additions, total installed capacity reached 106,668 megawatts at the end of the year, with renewables totaling 59,236 megawatts.

He said the share of renewable energy sources in electricity production reached 42%, and the target is to increase this share to 55% by 2035. The country also aims to increase the share of renewables in installed capacity to 65% in 2035 from 56% in 2023.

Last year, wind and solar capacity reached 11,803 and 11,315 megawatts, respectively.

Biogas installed capacity totalled 2,076 megawatts last year, while geothermal capacity amounted to 1,691 megawatts. Hydroelectricity power capacity, with the largest share among renewable sources, reached 31,963 megawatts.

