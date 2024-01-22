Anees wants the world to experience Palestinian joy.

The 31-year-old Washington, DC-based musician, who is of Palestinian and Lebanese descent, has seen a meteoric rise in recent years. Singles such as Sun and Moon and Leave Mehave hit music billboard charts and garnered millions of downloads on Youtube, Spotify and other platforms.

Since the war on Gaza began in October, Anees has also become increasingly vocal about Palestinian human rights.

Speaking to TRT World ahead of a recent concert in Baltimore, he explained a bit about his journey:

"I didn't get into music because I love music to be honest with you. I got into music because I felt that this was my best chance of making an impact in the world. I felt that the skills that God gave me, this is my best chance to leverage them for humanity.

"I just want to know that at the end of my life, I did everything I could do. To be able to use my platform to try to amplify the voices in Palestine and educate millions who have no idea what's going on - it's a duty, it gives me purpose. This is what I'm here for, it's sad but I know I'm doing what I need to do."

While on the concert circuit, Anees has also been trying to bolster the spirits of those suffering in Gaza. The death toll since Israel began its bombing campaign nearly four months ago has now exceeded 25,000 people, with countless others wounded, orphaned and starving.

While he said he didn't feel like performing the upbeat song "Sunny Day" given this reality, Anees now incorporates it into each set at the request of journalist Motaz Azaiza, who has been tirelessly reporting on the ground in Gaza.