WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel killed 11,000 children, 7,500 women in Gaza in 108 days — Palestine
Israel's unprecedented bombardment and shelling also left 70,000 homes in ruins and 290,000 houses uninhabitable, Palestinian authorities in besieged enclave report.
Israel killed 11,000 children, 7,500 women in Gaza in 108 days — Palestine
Palestinian children, who were murdered by Israel, are brought to a hospiatal morgue in Deir Al Balah, Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 22, 2024

Invading Israeli military has killed 11,000 children and 7,500 women in Gaza, Palestinian authorities said, adding Tel Aviv dropped more than 65,000 tonnes of explosives in its mostly one-sided war against the blockaded Palestinians.

About 7,000 people — 70 percent of whom are women and children — are still under debris or missing from Israeli indiscriminate attacks, authorities in Gaza said on Monday, citing a host of new figures to try to convey the depth of loss and destruction suffered by the Palestinians.

Israel has murdered 25,900 Palestinians so far in its brutal war on Gaza and wounded 63,000 others. The Israeli death toll stands at around 1,130, which was revised down from 1,400.

Israel's war also destroyed 70,000 houses and made 290,000 houses uninhabitable during its 108-day war on the blockaded Palestinians.

On Israeli attacks on the healthcare sector, Gaza authorities said Israel has murdered 337 healthcare workers and 45 civilian defence officials so far.

Since October 7, a total of 119 journalists were murdered in Israeli attacks, they said.

RelatedHamas: October attacks were a 'necessary step' against Israeli occupation

Healthcare in crisis, lives endangered

RECOMMENDED

Israel occupational forces incarcerated 99 healthcare workers and ten journalists, and two million people were displaced in besieged Gaza.

Pointing to the inhumane conditions in crowded shelters where displaced Palestinians seek refuge, the statement said 400,000 cases of infectious diseases and more than 8,000 cases of Hepatitis A have been detected as a result of Israeli invasion and mass displacement of the population.

Some 60,000 pregnant women in Gaza face critical risks due to the inability to provide health care, while 350,000 individuals with chronic illnesses are facing critical risks due to the lack of medication.

The Israeli army has destroyed 140 government facilities as well as 99 schools and universities, while partially damaging 295 schools and universities, the Palestinian authorities in Gaza added.

Outside Gaza, there are 11,000 wounded people who need treatment, and 10,000 cancer patients are facing the risk of death due to inadequate health care.

The statement said the Israeli army damaged 253 mosques and caused the destruction of three churches.

Israel also targeted 150 healthcare institutions in Gaza, rendering 53 health centres and 30 hospitals inoperative, and making 122 ambulances unusable.

Israel also targeted Palestine's cultural heritage, destroying 200 historical and cultural assets in Gaza, authorities said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity