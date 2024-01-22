WORLD
3 MIN READ
Egypt warns Israel not to seize Philadelphi Corridor on Palestine border
Any attempt by Israel to occupy the corridor, a 14-kilometre-long slice of land on Egypt-Palestine border, would be considered a violation of security agreements and protocols, says Cairo.
Egypt warns Israel not to seize Philadelphi Corridor on Palestine border
Egypt fears that a military invasion on the border could push large numbers of Palestinians onto its territory. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 22, 2024

Egypt has warned Israel that any attempt to occupy the part of land that separates the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza with Egypt, known as Philadelphi Corridor, will result in a "serious threat" to ties between the neighbouring countries.

"It must be strictly emphasised that any Israeli move in this direction will lead to a serious threat to Egyptian-Israeli relations," Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt's State Information Service, said in an online statement on Monday.

Rashwan stressed that Egypt would consider any attempt by Israel to occupy the Philadelphi Corridor area as a "violation of the security agreements and protocols signed between it [Israel] and Egypt."

The Philadelphi Corridor is a 14-kilometre-long slice of land on the Egypt-Palestine border.

Israeli leaders have talked about seizing the corridor. Some extremist ministers in PM Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government have also repeatedly called for ethnic cleansing of all Palestinians in Gaza.

Rashwan said Palestine's western border was secure and that Israeli claims that weapons were being smuggled from Egypt into Gaza were false.

He added that such claims are announced by Israel "to justify its continuation of collective punishment" against besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

RelatedLive blog: Israel proposes to Hamas 60-day truce in Gaza — report
RECOMMENDED

Relations at test

Israeli PM Netanyahu has said several times that the Philadelphi Corridor area must be under Israel's control, a move that, if carried out, would separate the besieged enclave of Gaza from Egypt.

Egypt fears that a military invasion on the border could push large numbers of Palestinians onto its territory.

The war has greatly tested relations between Israel and Egypt. The two countries have maintained diplomatic ties since 1980, with Egypt having brokered a number of ceasefire deals during recent assaults on Gaza.

Throughout the current Israeli aggression, Egypt has accused Israel of plotting to nullify an independent Palestine by driving Palestinians from Gaza into Egypt.

Israel's brutal war on Gaza — now in its 108th day — has killed at least 25,295 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded 63,000, local authorities say.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity