Egypt has warned Israel that any attempt to occupy the part of land that separates the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza with Egypt, known as Philadelphi Corridor, will result in a "serious threat" to ties between the neighbouring countries.

"It must be strictly emphasised that any Israeli move in this direction will lead to a serious threat to Egyptian-Israeli relations," Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt's State Information Service, said in an online statement on Monday.

Rashwan stressed that Egypt would consider any attempt by Israel to occupy the Philadelphi Corridor area as a "violation of the security agreements and protocols signed between it [Israel] and Egypt."

The Philadelphi Corridor is a 14-kilometre-long slice of land on the Egypt-Palestine border.

Israeli leaders have talked about seizing the corridor. Some extremist ministers in PM Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government have also repeatedly called for ethnic cleansing of all Palestinians in Gaza.

Rashwan said Palestine's western border was secure and that Israeli claims that weapons were being smuggled from Egypt into Gaza were false.

He added that such claims are announced by Israel "to justify its continuation of collective punishment" against besieged Palestinians in Gaza.