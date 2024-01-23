Tuesday, January 23, 2024

1720 GMT –– Russia has flatly rejected allegations that it had deported Ukrainian children since its incursion, but said at the UN that more than 700,000 had moved into its territory.

Ukraine has said that 20,000 children have been forced to move to Russia since the war erupted in February 2022. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the action "a genocide".

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child spent two days questioning Russia on its record, as part of a regular review that all countries have to undergo.

The independent experts pressed Russia on the deportation allegations, wanting to know how many children were affected, where they were sent to, by whom and for what reasons. Ukraine says that only about 400 children have so far been repatriated.

The International Criminal Court issued a war crimes arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2023 accusing him of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children. The ICC has levelled similar charges against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights.

Russia is not a member of the ICC and insists the warrant against Putin is "void".

More updates 👇

1712 GMT ––Oscar-nominated '20 days in Mariupol' – from normality to ruins

Laying out the horrors of the early days of Russia's offensive against Ukraine, documentary "20 days in Mariupol" was nominated for an Oscar.

Almost two years on from the start of Russia's attack, the film recounts the dying days of a major city.

"Wars start with silence", filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov says on day one of the 2022 onslaught, as he enters Mariupol by car with his colleague, Associated Press photographer Evgeniy Maloletka.

The journalists, both Ukrainian, know that the southern strategic port will be one of the first targets for Moscow's troops.

Chernov films the last images of a still "normal" city before it was reduced to rubble.

1703 GMT –– Russian strikes kill eight, create new panic across Ukraine

A wave of Russian missiles hit Kiev and other Ukrainian cities, killing eight people and wounding dozens as new panic spread among exhausted residents.

Rescue workers in Kharkiv –– Ukraine's second city that is near Russia's border –– hauled survivors from smouldering piles of rubble as apartment blocks were set ablaze and toppled by the strikes, AFP journalists reported.

Authorities said seven people were killed in the northeastern city of Kharkiv in the overnight barrage that also wounded more than 50 people.

The toll rose after emergency services said they pulled out "the body of a dead woman from under the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building".

1658 GMT –– US defence chief urges more support for Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged more support for Ukraine during his first public appearance, albeit virtually, since his controversial medical treatment.

"I urge this group to dig deep to provide Ukraine with more life-saving ground-based air-defence systems and interceptors," Austin said at the 18th Ukraine Defense Contact Group, as he spoke from home.

"Ukraine has answered Putin's cruelty with courage and defiance. After almost two years of war, Ukraine's people and troops stand strong against Russian aggression and occupation," he added.

"So, let's be clear. Our support for Ukraine's struggle against tyranny makes all of our countries more secure. If we lose our nerve, if we flinch, if we fail to deter other would-be aggressors, we will only invite even more bloodshed and chaos," he said.

1655 GMT –– Kremlin revels in Ukraine aid uncertainty

The Kremlin said that the West was giving up on Ukraine and had "thrown away" billions of dollars in support since Moscow launched its full-scale military offensive.

Western financial and military assistance has been a crucial lifeline for Kiev since Russia ordered its troops into the country in February 2022, but political wrangling in both Washington and Brussels has left future funding in doubt.

Russia appeared to revel in the uncertainty.

"The Europeans very well understand that the money has been thrown into the wind," state news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying. He said a drop in funding left Zelenskyy "in a very difficult position."

"They've stopped giving him money, there are not enough shells for him abroad and he has domestic trouble," Peskov said.

1229 GMT –– NATO signs key artillery ammunition contract to replenish allied supplies

NATO signed a $1.2-billion contract to make tens of thousands of artillery rounds to replenish the dwindling stocks of its member countries as they supply ammunition to Ukraine to help it defeat Russia's offensive.

The contract will allow for the purchase of 220,000 rounds of 155-millimeter ammunition, the most widely sought-after artillery shell, according to NATO’s support and procurement agency. It will allow allies to backfill their arsenals and to provide Ukraine with more ammunition.

But the shells will not arrive quickly — delivery on orders takes anywhere from 24 to 36 months, the NATO agency said.

The European Union plans to produce 1 million artillery rounds for Ukraine have fallen short, with only about a third of the target met.

Senior EU officials have said that they now expect the European defence industry to be producing around one million shells annually by the end of this year.

1037 GMT — Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial facilities: Moscow

Russia has launched missile strikes on Ukraine's military production facilities and successfully hit all intended targets, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The strikes were carried out with air- and land-based missiles against enterprises producing missiles, explosives and ammunition, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian officials said earlier that Russia unleashed a mass air strike on Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least four people and wounding more than 60 others.

They said the early-morning missile attack mostly targeted the country's two largest cities, Kiev and Kharkiv.

1019 GMT — Kremlin says Russia is not targeting civilians

The Russian military does not target civilians when it hits objects in Ukraine, the Kremlin has said when asked to comment on what Ukraine said were deadly Russian strikes on the cities of Kiev and Kharkiv.

Asked if the strikes were Moscow's response to what Russia said was a Ukrainian artillery attack on the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Sunday that killed 27 people, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: