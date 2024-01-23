Pakistan and Afghanistan have reopened a key trade crossing, officials on both sides said, after a row over travel papers as Islamabad imposes tighter restrictions on cross-border movements.

A Pakistan border official, who asked not to be named, confirmed the reopening of the Torkham border after negotiations between Islamabad and Kabul, allowing hundreds of waiting trucks to cross.

"It was agreed during the discussions that until 31 March, Pakistani and Afghan drivers can cross the border without a visa and passport," he said.

"However, starting on 1 April, both a visa and passport will be mandatory."

Afghan Torkham official Abdul Jabbar Hikmat confirmed lorries were allowed to cross again on Tuesday "without the need for passports and visas."

The Torkham border closure since January 12 came after Islamabad imposed tighter controls requiring drivers from both sides to have visas and passports — documents many Afghans do not have.

Rooting out militants

Ties between the two countries have increasingly frayed in recent months, with Islamabad accusing the Taliban-led Afghan government of failing to root out militants staging attacks in Pakistan from their soil.