A French journalist said she was facing expulsion from India after two decades for what authorities have termed "malicious and critical" reportage, days before a state visit by President Emmanuel Macron.

Critics say that press freedom in the world's biggest democracy is increasingly under attack, with journalists who touch on sensitive topics often subjected to government rebuke.

The latest is Vanessa Dougnac, a contributor to several French-language publications including the weekly magazine Le Point, who has been based in India for 22 years.

Last week the home ministry sent a notice to the reporter saying her work was "inimical" to national interests.

"Her journalistic activities are malicious and critical in manner... they create biased perception about India," the notice said.

"In addition, her activities may also provoke disorder and disturb peace."

The notice gave Dougnac, who has an Indian spouse, until February 2 to challenge the ministry's decision to cancel her permanent residency — a move that would force her to leave the country.