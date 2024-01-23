Israel said its 24 soldiers have been killed in the biggest single-day losses since the start of its ground war in Gaza amid growing pressure on the government to find a way to end the conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday vowed that Israel would not stop fighting in Gaza until "absolute victory".

Intense fighting has been raging in southern and central Gaza, where Israel says it has been attacking the remaining strongholds of Hamas and trying to clear areas near the border.

It was in one of those border areas that 21 of the soldiers died when there was an explosion in a building and it collapsed.

Netanyahu admitted that Israel had experienced one of the most difficult days of the war.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said his heart was with the families of those killed on "this difficult and painful morning", but that Israel would not back down.

"This war will determine the future of Israel for decades to come - the fall of soldiers is needed to achieve the goals of the war," he said.