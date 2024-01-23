WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel suffers deadliest single-day loss since start of Gaza ground war
Twenty-four Israeli soldiers have been killed as intense fighting rages in southern and central Gaza, where Israel says it has been attacking the remaining strongholds of  Hamas.
Israel suffers deadliest single-day loss since start of Gaza ground war
Netanyahu admitted that Israel had experienced one of the most difficult days of the war. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
January 23, 2024

Israel said its 24 soldiers have been killed in the biggest single-day losses since the start of its ground war in Gaza amid growing pressure on the government to find a way to end the conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday vowed that Israel would not stop fighting in Gaza until "absolute victory".

Intense fighting has been raging in southern and central Gaza, where Israel says it has been attacking the remaining strongholds of Hamas and trying to clear areas near the border.

It was in one of those border areas that 21 of the soldiers died when there was an explosion in a building and it collapsed.

Netanyahu admitted that Israel had experienced one of the most difficult days of the war.

RelatedIsrael killed 11,000 children, 7,500 women in Gaza in 108 days — Palestine

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said his heart was with the families of those killed on "this difficult and painful morning", but that Israel would not back down.

"This war will determine the future of Israel for decades to come - the fall of soldiers is needed to achieve the goals of the war," he said.

RECOMMENDED

The military said the incident appeared to have started when a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at a tank guarding troops operating inside Gaza, 600 metres (yards) from the border fence with Israel.

At the same time, an explosion occurred in two two-storey buildings where they had planted explosives, demolishing them.

RelatedEgypt warns Israel not to seize Philadelphi Corridor on Palestine border

"We are still examining and investigating the details of the event and the reason for the explosion," said military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

News of the overnight incident dominated Israeli media coverage throughout the morning.

At least 25,295 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in Israel's bombardment and invasion, according to Gaza health authorities.

About 1,200 Israelis were killed in the October 7 attack, and the military says 210 soldiers have died in the subsequent invasion.

RelatedRelatives of Israeli hostages burst into Knesset, demand release
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity