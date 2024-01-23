TÜRKİYE
Ethnic Turk activist detained by Iran unaccounted for 76 days
Reports of discrimination against ethnic Turks living in Iran have been increasing, with Iranian authorities persistently ignoring calls for equal rights for all citizens.
Ayat Mehralibeiglou had been detained multiple times by Iranian security forces for his activities related to the basic rights and freedoms of ethnic Turks living in Iran / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
January 23, 2024

For the past 76 days, there has been no news from ethnic Turk activist Ayat Mehralibeiglou, who is being held in custody by the Ministry of Intelligence in the city of Tabriz, East Azerbaijan province of Iran.

Ayat Mehralibeiglou's sister, Durna Mehralibeiglou, shared a video on her social media account stating, "Since my brother was detained, he has been held in a cell by the Ministry of Intelligence in the city of Tabriz for 76 days. Please be our voice."

Ongoing detention

Ayat Mehralibeiglou was arrested on November 7, 2023, by Iran's Ministry of Intelligence in the East Azerbaijan province, and the detention has been ongoing for 76 days.

During this period, he has been allowed only one phone call with his family.

Before this incident, Ayat Mehralibeiglou had been detained multiple times by Iranian security forces for his activities related to the basic rights and freedoms of ethnic Turks living in Iran, resulting in imprisonment sentences.

