WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel can't 'have veto' to block creation of Palestinian state: EU
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell says Israel cannot place roadblocks on the way to a two-state solution with Palestine.
Israel can't 'have veto' to block creation of Palestinian state: EU
"The United Nations recognises and has recognised many times the self-determination right of the Palestinian people. Nobody can veto it," says Borrell, EU's top diplomat. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
January 23, 2024

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that Israel cannot be allowed to unilaterally block the creation of a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza.

"One thing is clear –– Israel cannot have the veto right to the self-determination of the Palestinian people," Borrell told a Brussels press conference with his Egyptian counterpart on Tuesday.

"The United Nations recognises and has recognised many times the self-determination right of the Palestinian people. Nobody can veto it."

RelatedWhy Israel and Palestine may never see a two-state solution

The comments come after Borrell on Monday chaired talks between the EU's 27 foreign ministers and the top diplomats from Israel, the Palestinian Authority and key Arab states.

Borrell has floated a roadmap involving an international conference on a two-state solution and has said peace needs to be "imposed" on Israel.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said there is "an international consensus on the necessity of resolving the conflict on the basis of a two state solution".

"It is time to implement it and the international community has the means, has the resources, has the mechanisms to do so," he said.

RelatedIsrael killed 11,000 children, 7,500 women in Gaza in 108 days — Palestine
RECOMMENDED

Netanyahu under fire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has drawn condemnation from the United Nations and defied key backer the United States by rejecting calls for a Palestinian state.

Israel insists it is focused on its military offensive in Gaza aimed at destroying Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and freeing hostages captured in the October 7 attack.

Israel's war on Gaza started following Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attacks, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people in Israel.

Israel's relentless bombardment has killed at least 25,490 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Hamas attack also saw about 250 hostages seized, and Israel says around 132 remain in Gaza.

Shoukry warned that displacement of Gaza's population from the territory "will occur" if adequate humanitarian assistance is not allowed in.

"Making the conditions in Gaza unliveable in itself will induce displacements," he warned.

RelatedIsrael suffers deadliest single-day loss since start of Gaza ground war
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity