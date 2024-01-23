Kristen King lost the "love of her life" when her husband was killed by their neighbour Austin Combs at their home in Ohio in 2022. Combs’ grievance? He believed his victim, Anthony King, was a Democrat.

King died on Nov. 5, 2022. His case marks one of 213 instances of political violence since Jan. 6, 2021 – when supporters of former United States President Donald Trump violently attacked US Congress.

Armed with blades and other weapons, more than 1,000 people, spurred on by conspiracy theories and Trump's own words, stormed the Capitol building.

Since then, incidents of political violence across the US have been rising. According to Katie Gaddini, an associate sociology professor at University College London, Jan. 6 "represented a literal and symbolic breach of democracy in the country."

Speaking to TRT World, Gaddini, also a visiting fellow at Stanford University, added, "On the one hand, this opened many Americans' eyes to just how centralised and organised so-called 'fringe' movements on the right actually are.

"On the other hand, the breach showed others that resisting dominant political forces in the country can be done somewhat successfully at the level of physical violence."

Since January 6, there have been 39 deaths from political violence in the US. There have also been countless assaults, including an attack on the husband of Nancy Pelosi in October 2022.

Pelosi, a career Democrat, served as Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023. Because of identity politics and allegations of "government corruption," far-right groups who supported Trump considered her to be a legitimate target.

When the attacker entered her home in San Francisco, he said he intended to hold her hostage and break her kneecaps. Instead, husband Paul, aged 82 at the time, was hit over the head with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

Other attacks have taken the form of threats. Just last year, a day after Christmas, Rusty Bowers would return to his home in Arizona to find it surrounded by police.

An earlier hoax call had alerted Bowers and the police that there was a pipe bomb inside his home and that a woman had also been murdered there. Both allegations were untrue.

Bowers had been a former speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives and was known to have played a role in resisting efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

What happened to Bowers is just one of the many instances of violent threats that government officials faced in the run-up to the November 2020 presidential election, peaking just before it and culminating in January 6.

Speaking to TRT World, Heath Brown, a public policy professor at City University of New York (CUNY), said that the US has had a "long history of peaceful transfers of power" when it comes to presidential transitions.

But Jan. 6 upended that tradition, added Brown, the author of forthcoming book Roadblocked: Joe Biden's Rocky Transition to the Presidency.

"Many fear something will happen like that siege on the capitol again this time. In 2020, the institutions held strong, including those thousand plus volunteers helping Joe Biden and Kamala Harris get ready for Day 1," he said.

A poll conducted at the end of last year found that 83 percent of Americans were concerned about political violence in their country. Although the threats come from across the political spectrum.

According to Gaddini, "These are Americans who have grown deeply dissatisfied with the status-quo in US politics and have migrated farther and farther to the right since 2015. They are feeling under threat and literally under siege, which instigates a violent reaction."