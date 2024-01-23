TÜRKİYE
Turkish, Iranian leaders to meet in Türkiye for talks on Palestine
In the council meeting, there will be a comprehensive examination of bilateral relations with plans to sign various agreements.
Delayed twice for various reasons, the one-day visit is set for Wednesday. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
January 23, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will welcome his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to discuss the situation in Palestine's Gaza, Israel’s attack on occupied Palestinian territories, and recent regional and global issues.

Delayed twice for various reasons, the one-day visit is set for Wednesday.

“The two leaders are expected to exchange views on current regional and global issues, particularly the Israeli attacks on Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as on bilateral relations ties,” Türkiye’s Communications Directorate announced on X on Tuesday.

“On the sidelines of the visit, the Eighth Meeting of the Türkiye-Iran High Level Cooperation Council will be held in Ankara under the chairmanship of President Erdogan and President Raisi of Iran,” it added.

During the council meeting, Turkish-Iranian relations will be examined in their entirety, and discussions will center around potential steps to enhance bilateral cooperation.

“On the occasion of the Council Meeting, it is also planned that various agreements will be signed to strengthen the contractual basis,” the directorate said.

Energy cooperation

Ahead of the Iranian President's visit, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Iran’s Petroleum Minister Javad Owji have discussed expanded energy cooperation between the two countries.

Bayraktar met with Owji and his delegation in the capital Ankara, the Turkish official said on X on Tuesday, sharing photos of their meeting.

“We expressed our determination to further enhance our energy cooperation with Iran, with which we have deep relations,” Bayraktar said.

“We stated that our cooperation, especially in the field of natural gas, should be addressed in a broader framework in the new period,” he added.

