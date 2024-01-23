Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will welcome his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to discuss the situation in Palestine's Gaza, Israel’s attack on occupied Palestinian territories, and recent regional and global issues.

Delayed twice for various reasons, the one-day visit is set for Wednesday.

“The two leaders are expected to exchange views on current regional and global issues, particularly the Israeli attacks on Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as on bilateral relations ties,” Türkiye’s Communications Directorate announced on X on Tuesday.

“On the sidelines of the visit, the Eighth Meeting of the Türkiye-Iran High Level Cooperation Council will be held in Ankara under the chairmanship of President Erdogan and President Raisi of Iran,” it added.

During the council meeting, Turkish-Iranian relations will be examined in their entirety, and discussions will center around potential steps to enhance bilateral cooperation.

“On the occasion of the Council Meeting, it is also planned that various agreements will be signed to strengthen the contractual basis,” the directorate said.