Palestine's captain has said his team has fulfilled "a promise to the Palestinian people" after reaching the Asian Cup knockout rounds for the first time.

The 3-0 victory over Hong Kong on Tuesday was also their first win in the history of the competition and enough to squeeze into the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Oday Dabbagh was the hero in Doha with two goals, and at the final whistle, Palestine's players and staff celebrated on the pitch, hugging and waving flags.

The United Arab Emirates went through in second place in Group C despite losing 2-1 to group winners Iran.

Palestine's victory came against the backdrop of Israel's brutal war on besieged Gaza.

Players and staff have lost loved ones to the Israeli aggression.

Captain Musab Al-Battat said that his men had made good on "a promise we made to the Palestinian people".

"I would like to thank all those who supported us," he said. "We managed to put a smile on the faces of those who follow us... inside or outside Palestine."

A pre-match moment's silence was overrun by shouts of "Free Palestine".

No side had played more Asian Cup matches without a win than Hong Kong [12 games] or Palestine [eight], but victory would offer either side a chance of making the last 16.

In the 12th minute, Palestine scored when Battat made an overlapping run from right-back and launched a cross into the box, which Dabbagh headed into the net.

Heading over to their fans to celebrate, the players raised their hands to make V-signs.

Related Despite losing family, Gaza's Saleh stood tall in emotional Asian Cup game

'Everything is possible'

Throughout the game the 6,568 people inside the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium were almost entirely supporting Palestine, like at most grounds during the team's campaign.