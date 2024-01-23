Israeli leaders are offering genocide and ethnic cleansing to Palestinian people, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki has said at a UN Security Council meeting on Gaza, amid Israel's brutal war in Gaza that has so far killed more than 25,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women.

Al Maliki said on Tuesday Israel had denied Palestinians existence, rights and humanity — whether in besieged Gaza, the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, or Palestinian refugees or Palestinian prisoners.

"They do not see our people as an empirical and political reality to exist with, but as a demographic threat to get rid of through this displacement or subjugation," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.

"These are the choices they offer us: genocide, ethnic cleansing or apartheid. I know some here are uncomfortable with these words, but they are the reality that we live under," said al Maliki.

He said there are only two paths ahead for the conflict between Palestine and Israel arising from the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land since 1948.

"One that starts with Palestinian freedom and leads to shared peace and security in our region, or one that continues denying this freedom and dooms our region to further bloodshed and endless conflict," he said.

Palestine says no third path for Israel