Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire's GOP primary, delivering a setback to rival Nikki Haley, who is running out of time to establish herself as a viable alternative to him.

Tuesday's was his second straight victory in his quest for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He won Iowa's leadoff caucuses by 30 percentage points.

Allies of President Joe Biden, meanwhile, are hoping their write-in campaign on the Democratic side is successful. Polls closed statewide at 8 pm [local time].

Haley finished second in New Hampshire to Trump, a setback in her effort to reset the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor, who invested significant time and financial resources in the state, ramped up her criticism of Trump after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race and she became the sole GOP alternative to him.

But the appeal ultimately failed to resonate with enough voters, and she's in a weakened position heading into a primary in her home state.

"I want to congratulate Donald Trump," Haley told supporters after TV networks quickly projected the result. Haley then vowed she would fight on, saying "this race is far from over."

Haley also said making Trump the Republican candidate is a "Biden win".