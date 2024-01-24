US President Joe Biden was interrupted over a dozen times by pro-Palestine protesters as he sought to address supporters at a campaign rally in Virginia state.

The protesters, who shouted various phrases on Tuesday, including calling Biden "genocide Joe" for his unwavering support of Israel amid its aggression in Gaza, were repeatedly met with raucous chants of "four more years" and "let's go Joe" from the president's supporters.

Other demonstrators said, "Israel kills two mothers every hour" and asked Biden, "How many kids have you killed?" Biden initially sought to address the protesters, saying they "feel deeply."

But around the fifth time he was interrupted, the president instead spoke louder in an apparent attempt to drown out the interruptions.

Many of the phrases that were being shouted by protesters could not be discerned.

"This is going to go on for a while. They've got this planned," Biden told his supporters. "I'm sorry it is taking so long."

Outside of the venue, demonstrators chanted "shame on you" and called for an end to all US aid to Israel. "We charge you with genocide," they said.

"Biden, Harris, what do you say? We won't vote on Election Day. Biden, Harris, you will learn."