In the intricate historical landscape of Iran, the ethnic Turks, a vital component of the country's geography, have been confronting numerous challenges throughout the past century.

The roots of the Turkic presence in the region stretch back to antiquity, gaining permanence during the Seljuk era as they established settlements. Throughout history, Turkics played a pivotal role, in founding and governing significant states in the region, thereby contributing to its cultural richness and demographic diversity, until 1925.

The collapse of the Turkic Qajar dynasty in 1925 marked a turning point, leading to the ascendancy of the Persian Pahlavi dynasty and the initiation of a policy of Persian nationalism, with lasting ramifications for the Turkic population.

This policy, implemented in the wake of political upheaval, marginalised the Iranian Turks, subjecting them to the exclusionary impact of the new nationalist policy.

Despite their significant demographic presence, estimated to be around 40 million, the Iranian Turks' national identity has been systematically overlooked and undermined by subsequent Iranian regimes. The problems of Iranian Turks continue today.

“There is systematic discrimination against Turkics and pressure for their assimilation in Iran. They are even denied their Turkic identity. The publication of Turkish books for children is prevented, while efforts are made to convert them into Persian speakers. Considering the size of Iran’s Turkish population and the services they have rendered to the country throughout history, this level of discrimination is perhaps unique in the world. It is possible to see discrimination against Turks in almost all areas such as politics, culture, economy, society, environment and sports," says Dr Mehmet Riza Heyet of Ankara University.

“The insults against Iranian Turks also reveal the ideology of the regime. In 2006, the official Iranian newspaper published a famous cartoon depicting Turks as invasive insects, who caused major riots in 28 cities of southern Azerbaijan,” says Dr Tugrul Atabay of Marmara University.

“In the last 50 years, the state of Azerbaijan has been divided into at least six provinces, and the Turkish toponyms, including the names of villages, mountains, islands and rivers, have also suffered from this Persianisation policy,” Atabay adds.

The absence of Turkish as a language of education in Iran is a central concern for Iranian Turks, constituting one of their primary challenges. Article 15 of the Iranian Constitution permits this linguistic exclusion, a facet that presidential candidates in Iran often pledge to address.

“Despite the rights granted in Article 15 of the Iranian Constitution, Turkish education isn’t allowed in schools and universities, the publication of Turkish books is subject to serious censorship, making it difficult to publish, the sphere of use of the Turkish language is narrowed, Turkic children are exposed to the assimilation policy starting from nurseries and kindergartens,” says Heyet.

“Turkish literary figures such as Fuzuli and Shahriar are humiliated, belittled and ridiculed on state television channels and in the state media in general, Turks are shown as lower class, backward and funny characters in films, all of which are under state control. In textbooks, Turks are portrayed as wild, barbaric and as invaders, and with a patronising view, Turks are humiliated in various ways and methods."