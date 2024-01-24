Sweden, as well as NATO members US, Germany and Belgium, have welcomed the Turkish parliament’s approval of a bill on Sweden's accession to the alliance.

"Now we look forward to (Turkish) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signing the ratification document. Sweden will be a reliable, solidary and committed NATO member," Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom wrote on X on Tuesday.

The US welcomed Türkiye's endorsement as a matter that has been an "important priority" for President Joe Biden.

"Sweden is a strong, capable defense partner whose membership in NATO will make the US and the Alliance safer and stronger," Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said on X.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also lauded the Turkish parliament's decision as "important and correct," expressing that it strengthens the alliance.

"It is now high time for Hungary to conclude the remaining steps so that we can welcome our Swedish friends to the Alliance," the German Foreign Ministry said.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib echoed these sentiments, saying: "European security is a collective effort. With Sweden in NATO, Europe will become safer and our Alliance stronger.”