TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Sweden, NATO members welcome Turkish endorsement of Stockholm's accession
Hungary is now the only NATO member state that has not signed off on Sweden's entry into the alliance, which is anticipated to improve bloc's security.
Sweden, NATO members welcome Turkish endorsement of Stockholm's accession
Türkiye was waiting for Sweden to abide by a June 2022 trilateral memorandum to address Ankara's security concerns. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
January 24, 2024

Sweden, as well as NATO members US, Germany and Belgium, have welcomed the Turkish parliament’s approval of a bill on Sweden's accession to the alliance.

"Now we look forward to (Turkish) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signing the ratification document. Sweden will be a reliable, solidary and committed NATO member," Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom wrote on X on Tuesday.

The US welcomed Türkiye's endorsement as a matter that has been an "important priority" for President Joe Biden.

"Sweden is a strong, capable defense partner whose membership in NATO will make the US and the Alliance safer and stronger," Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said on X.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also lauded the Turkish parliament's decision as "important and correct," expressing that it strengthens the alliance.

"It is now high time for Hungary to conclude the remaining steps so that we can welcome our Swedish friends to the Alliance," the German Foreign Ministry said.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib echoed these sentiments, saying: "European security is a collective effort. With Sweden in NATO, Europe will become safer and our Alliance stronger.”

RelatedCan Sweden meet Türkiye’s expectations to ensure NATO entry?
RECOMMENDED

US F-16 sales to Türkiye

The Turkish parliament on Tuesday overwhelmingly ratified Sweden's membership in a 287 to 55 vote. Hungary is now the only NATO member state that has not signed off on Sweden's entry into the alliance.

Finland and Sweden – both Nordic countries close to or bordering Russia – applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022.

Türkiye approved Finland's membership in the alliance in March but said it was waiting for Sweden to abide by a June 2022 trilateral memorandum to address Ankara's security concerns.

Key lawmakers in the US Congress have tied the F-16 sale to Türkiye with Sweden and Finland's NATO bids after the two Nordic countries launched their membership bids.

Asked when the US State Department will move forward with the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, its spokesperson told Türkiye's Anadolu news agency that “President Biden has long been clear that he supports modernising Türkiye’s F-16 fleet, which is an investment in NATO interoperability.”

“This proposed sale will support the national security interests of the United States, Türkiye and all NATO Allies,” the spokesperson added.

RelatedBlinken visits Türkiye: Gaza, Sweden's NATO bid, F-16 sales top the agenda
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity