The European Parliament election this year could make passing ambitious climate crisis policies harder if the vote delivers the "sharp right turn" that recent opinion polls suggest, researchers said.

EU citizens are set in June to elect a new EU parliament — the body of 705 lawmakers which, alongside member countries' representatives, passes new EU policies and laws.

The election is expected to yield more seats for populist, right-wing parties, and losses for centre-left and green parties, producing an "anti-climate policy action" coalition in the Parliament, according to a study published on Wednesday.

"This would significantly undermine the EU's Green Deal framework and the adoption and enforcement of common policies to meet the EU's net zero targets," the study said.

The study was commissioned by the European Council on Foreign Relations think-tank.

The research combined opinion polls from each EU member state with a statistical model of how national parties performed in previous EU elections.

It noted uncertainties in this method, including in predicting how some national political parties will group together in the EU Parliament.