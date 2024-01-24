WORLD
3 MIN READ
North Korea launches cruise missiles amidst South Korean drills
The latest firing of missiles by Pyongyang comes as the South Korean Navy's special warfare unit was taking part in training near the border with North Korea.
North Korea launches cruise missiles amidst South Korean drills
Pyongyang said it tested a solid-fuel hypersonic missile with intermediate-range earlier this month. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
January 24, 2024

North Korea has fired multiple cruise missiles towards the sea off its west coast, South Korea has said, in the latest sign of heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The missiles were fired at around 7 AM (2200 GMT on Tuesday) and the launches were being analysed by South Korean and US intelligence, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

Further activities by the North were being monitored, the JCS said.

The latest firing of missiles by Pyongyang comes as the South Korean Navy's special warfare unit was taking part in training along the east coast in Gangwon Province bordering the North for 10 days.

The training was aimed at strengthening operational readiness following North Korea's recent artillery firing near a disputed maritime border and weapons tests, the JCS said.

Pyongyang said it tested a solid-fuel hypersonic missile with intermediate-range earlier this month in a move that was condemned by the United States, South Korea and Japan.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedNorth Korea says tested 'underwater nuclear weapon system'

"Primary foe"

The isolated North has also demolished a major monument in its capital that symbolized the goal of reconciliation with South Korea on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who last week called the rival a "primary foe" and said unification was no longer possible.

Satellite imagery of Pyongyang on Tuesday showed that the monument, an arch symbolizing hopes for Korean reunification which was completed after a landmark inter-Korea summit in 2000, was no longer there, according to a report by NK News, an online outlet that monitors North Korea.

Reuters could not independently confirm that the monument, known informally as the Arch of Reunification, had been demolished.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity