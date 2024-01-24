Turkish satellite operator Turksat has finalised the country’s first indigenous communications satellite, having successfully completed its endurance tests.

Turksat 6A is anticipated to expand Türkiye’s satellite coverage to over 5 billion people after its launch at the end of June, officials at the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK) said on Tuesday.

The indigenous satellite reached the final stage upon assembly, integration and testing phases at the Space Systems Assembly, Integration and Test (AIT) Center, built in collaboration with Turksat and the country’s drone maker Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

Turksat 6A is Türkiye’s largest research and development project, and the result of a collaborative project contract signed between the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turksat and TUBITAK.

With the launch of the domestically produced satellite, countries such as India, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia will be within Türkiye’s coverage area, thus increasing the population reached by the country’s satellites from 3.5 billion to over 5 billion.

That corresponds to 65 percent of the world’s population.

Preparations for blast-off