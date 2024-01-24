Australia's team has been hit by Covid-19 ahead of the second Test against the West Indies, with allrounder Cameron Green and coach Andrew McDonald the latest to come down with the virus.

They fell ill after batter Travis Head contracted Covid at the end of the first Test in Adelaide last week, which the hosts won by 10 wickets.

He has since tested negative and will play in Brisbane, where the second of the two-Test series -- a day-night affair -- gets underway on Thursday.

Unless they feel too sick, Green and McDonald are also expected to be involved in the match.

"Cameron Green and Andrew McDonald will be separated from the group until they return a negative test," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"It will not hinder Green taking part in or McDonald attending the match in line with CA protocols."