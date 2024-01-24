WORLD
Nauru re-establishes ties with China, ditching Taiwan
The restored bilateral relations between the two nations come after Nauru severed ties with former ally Taiwan, intensifiying competition for influence between the US and China in the Pacific.
Nauru's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi sign the joint communiqué on the resumption of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Nauru at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on January 24, 2024. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Marion FernandoMarion Fernando
January 24, 2024

China and Nauru re-established diplomatic ties after the tiny Pacific island nation unexpectedly severed relations with its now former ally Taiwan in a move the United States described as "unfortunate".

The Pacific has become a source of intense competition for influence between Washington, which has traditionally viewed it as its backyard and Beijing, which has targeted Taiwanese diplomatic allies there.

During a ceremony in Beijing on Wednesday, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Nauru counterpart Lionel Aingimea formally signed a document to restore bilateral relations, with ties at the ambassadorial level resuming with immediate effect.

"Although China and Nauru are geographically far apart and separated by vast oceans, the friendship between the two peoples has a long history," Wang said.

Aingimea said his country looked forward to their new relationship.

"It'll be built on strength, built on development strategy. It will have a synergy of policies. It will have good collaboration and shared governmental principles that both our countries enjoy," he said. "The prospect is bright."

Democratically governed Taiwan lost Nauru, one of its few remaining diplomatic allies, to China on January 15, just two days after a new Taiwanese president was elected.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan strongly disputes.

Nauru's government said it was seeking full resumption of diplomatic relations with China "in the best interests" of the country and its people.

Nauru had recognised China before, between 2002 and 2005.

The United States, which only recognises China but is Taiwan's most important international backer, said last week that Nauru's decision was "unfortunate" and "disappointing", warning Beijing's promises often go unfulfilled.

Taiwan's 12 remaining diplomatic allies include the Vatican, Guatemala and Paraguay, plus Palau, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands in the Pacific.

Tuvalu expects to review its diplomatic ties with Taiwan after an election on Friday, Finance Minister Seve Paeniu told Reuters, adding voters wanted more financial support from the international community for climate change and development.

Taiwan's presidential office said president-elect Lai Ching-te, currently vice president, spoke on Wednesday with Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine and invited her to attend his inauguration on May 20.

"For the people of Taiwan, President Heine's visit will be a symbol of the firm friendship between the two sides," it cited Lai as saying.

After Nauru said it was cutting ties with Taiwan, the Marshall Islands offered its firm support to Taipei.

Taiwan's presidential office said Heine assured Lai that relations are "rock solid" and she was grateful for Taiwan's development aid.

"Truly Taiwan can help," it quoted her as saying.

SOURCE:Reuters
