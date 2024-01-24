WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iraq rebukes US strikes on Iran-aligned groups
Iraqi government condemns US strikes, calling them "irresponsible escalation" jeopardising years of cooperation and national sovereignty.
Iraq rebukes US strikes on Iran-aligned groups
Members of the Popular Mobilisation Force attend the funeral of a fighter who was killed in a US airstrike Province, in Baghdad, Iraq, January 4, 2024. / Photo: AP / AP
Marion FernandoMarion Fernando
January 24, 2024

Strikes by the United States on Iraqi military positions will lead to "irresponsible escalation" and violate the country's sovereignty, the prime minister's office has said in a statement.

Iraq will consider these operations as "aggressive actions" that undermine years of cooperation, the Iraqi government statement added on Wednesday.

Another criticism comes from the country's National Security Adviser Qassem al-Aaraji, saying that the strikes "do not help bring calm" to the country.

"The US side should pile on the pressure for a halt to the (Israeli) offensive in Gaza rather than targeting and bombing the bases of an Iraqi national body," said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He was referring to the Hashed al Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Force), an alliance of Iran-backed former paramilitary groups now integrated into the regular armed forces.

RelatedWhy is Iran raining missiles on its neighbours?

Two dead in Iraq

RECOMMENDED

US forces bombed sites used by Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq early Wednesday after a spate of attacks targeting US personnel, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said, killing two people, according to Iraqi officials.

The strikes came just days after US troops in western Iraq were targeted with ballistic missiles and rockets in an attack the Pentagon blamed on armed groups supported by Tehran.

According to Iraqi sources, the US strikes targeted the Hezbollah Brigades, a group affiliated with the Popular Mobilisation Force.

They hit sites in the Jurf al-Sakhr area, south of Baghdad, as well as in the Al-Qaim area on the border with Syria.

Two people were killed and two wounded in the bombardments in the Al-Qaim sector, an interior ministry official and a former member of the Hashed al Shaabi said.

The US strikes come against an already explosive regional backdrop, fuelled by Israel's war in Palestine's Gaza.

RelatedIraq condemns Iran strikes, summons envoy, recalls ambassador
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar