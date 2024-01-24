Strikes by the United States on Iraqi military positions will lead to "irresponsible escalation" and violate the country's sovereignty, the prime minister's office has said in a statement.

Iraq will consider these operations as "aggressive actions" that undermine years of cooperation, the Iraqi government statement added on Wednesday.

Another criticism comes from the country's National Security Adviser Qassem al-Aaraji, saying that the strikes "do not help bring calm" to the country.

"The US side should pile on the pressure for a halt to the (Israeli) offensive in Gaza rather than targeting and bombing the bases of an Iraqi national body," said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He was referring to the Hashed al Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Force), an alliance of Iran-backed former paramilitary groups now integrated into the regular armed forces.

Two dead in Iraq