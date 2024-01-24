BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Indian stock market claims fourth place, toppling Hong Kong - report
The South Asian nation remains a preferred market for investors in a time when China’s economic struggles have stymied growth in Hong Kong.
Indian stock market claims fourth place, toppling Hong Kong - report
Vehicles move past the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, Monday, February 14, 2022. / Photo: AP / AP
Marion FernandoMarion Fernando
January 24, 2024

India's stock market has reached to new heights, topping Hong Kong for the first time in history as it reflects the South Asian nation's burgeoning growth prospects and investor confidence, fuelled by policy reforms and a booming domestic economy.

As of Monday's close, the combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached a staggering $4.33 trillion, surpassing Hong Kong's $4.29 trillion, according to Bloomberg data.

The ascent propels India to the coveted position of the world's fourth-largest equity market, a significant leap from crossing the $4 trillion mark just last December.

India's political environment and consumption-driven economy, one of the fastest-growing among major nations, have positioned it as an attractive alternative to China for global investors and companies alike.

RelatedIndia to fence border with Myanmar
RECOMMENDED

India surges as China stumbles

Hong Kong, strangled by Beijing's strict Covid-19 curbs, new regulations on corporations, a property-sector crisis, and simmering geopolitical tensions, the former financial hub has seen its appeal as the world's growth engine diminish significantly.

Chinese and Hong Kong's equities have also seen the total market value of its stocks plummet by over $6 trillion since its 2021 peak.

The slowdown has even impacted new listings, causing Hong Kong to lose its prominent position as one of the world's busiest venues for initial public offerings.

“We see India as the best structural growth story across not just emerging markets, but worldwide,” said Evan Metcalf, CEO at Global X ETFs, according to Bloomberg.

“While China’s growth has stalled and is mired in uncertainty, India has a generational opportunity to emerge as the growth engine of emerging markets. Demographics are a key advantage, coupled with a surge in educated youth and a progressive government pursuing key structural reforms.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar