What would you do with a $27 million inheritance?

Let’s put this figure in perspective. As per the World Bank data, hundreds of millions of people earn less than $4,465 a year in countries ranging from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe. A person who makes that much would need at least 6,000 years to spend $27 million.

That’s a mind-boggling sum even in rich countries including Australia, France, Germany, South Korea and the United States, where average annual income (measured as Gross National Income) comes to around $13,846.

So when Marlene Engelhorn announced earlier this month that she’d give away $27 million of her inheritance, it kicked off a debate about why rich kids should get a headstart in life.

Engelhorn, 31, is an Austrian heiress. Her grandmother, who passed away in 2022, left her a huge sum.

“I am only wealthy because I was born in a rich family, and, I think, in a democratic society of the 21st century, birth should not be the one thing that determines whether or not you're gonna get to lead a very good life,” she said recently.

Her fortune has roots in her family’s sale of the Boehringer Mannheim company in 1996-97.

The great divide

With inequality rising around the world, governments have come under pressure to tax the wealth that rich parents pass down to their children.

Attitudes towards wealth inequality vary, but what makes inheritance taxes tricky is that wealth is considered a part of the family’s property.

The sentiment is that the government is generally not allowed to intervene with how the funds are dealt with, says Stefan Jestle, a research associate at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies.

“From an intergenerational perspective, the wealth belongs to the same family over time. As one person of the family has eventually earned or accumulated the wealth that is then inherited over next generations, the wealth is seen as the achievement of the family.”

“This seems to be the main driver why inheritance taxation is unpopular,” Jestle tells TRTWorld.

However, from a more individualistic point of view, he says it appears unfair for a rich kid to inherit large sums without making any effort to earn it.

“The individuals just had luck to be born into a rich family. Society enables certain families to accumulate wealth. Therefore, a certain part of the wealth should be given back to society.”

‘Born directly into the boss's armchair’

Austria is one of the few European countries that do not impose an inheritance tax, which it abolished in 2008.

Since the government isn’t taxing her wealth, Engelhorn is setting up a citizens group called Guter Rat or Good Council. It will randomly select 50 people in Austria who will help come up with ways to redistribute her €25 million ($27 million) inheritance.